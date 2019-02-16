50 years ago

February 1969

• James Kratzke, Jr., 14, an RFHS freshman, died after receiving a head injury in a junior high school basketball tournament in Willmar.

• More than one third of the Morton School’s students – 139 out of 384 students – were sick with the flu on Tuesday morning. One hundred thirty-seven Redwood Falls students, about 18 percent of the enrollment, missed school because of the flu the same day.

• The school board voted that pupils in first through sixth grade at Lincoln School would be transferred to the enlarged Sunnyside School (now Reede Gray Elementary School) starting with the next school year.

• The school board also decided the Striepe farm, located south of the Redwood River as it turns north to form Lake Redwood, would be the best site for a new high school. The school board wanted 60 to 80 acres, so that, if possible, a new vocational school could be built there as well.

25 years ago

February 1994

• Leaders of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church made the final installment of their $100,000 pledge to the new synod office building fund.

• A four-year study conducted by 30 federal and state agencies concluded the Minnesota River near Redwood Falls was one of the most polluted stretches of river in the state.

10 years ago

February 2009

• David Danielson, a U of M – Duluth medical student, gave a short talk about the human brain to Redwood Falls Girl Scouts, using an actual human brain as a visual aid.

• Matt Lundeen’s RVMS sixth grade class got a chance to visit the Xcel Energy Center and do a cheer that they had written during a Minnesota Wild practice.

• More than 100 Redwood Valley students missed school Feb. 9 because of the flu.

• The above fact was enough to get Redwood Falls noticed by the Associated Press, CNN and Fox News.