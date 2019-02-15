The Crookston High School Speech Team is continuing on a strong start to their season with their first overall win on Saturday, February 9 at the Red Lake County Central meet.

There were eight teams competing, and the Crookston students dominated several categories. This was a three-rounds-and-done meet, without a final round. Crookston had a lot of double entries and results were as follows:

• Ben Brantner, Discussion, 1st Place

• Ben Brantner, Extemporaneous Speaking, 1st Place

• Emma Sherman , Informative Speaking, 1st Place

• Linnea French, Storytelling, 1st Place

• Ed Luckow, Informative Speaking, 2nd Place

• Isaac Wandrie , Original Oratory, 2nd Place

• Zara Baig, Humorous Interpretation, 2nd Place

• George French, Great Speeches, 3rd Place

• Samantha and Sophie Rezac, Duo Interpretation, 3rd Place

• Linnea French, Humorous Interpretation, 4th Place

• George French, Humorous Interpretation, 5th Place

Jocelyn Midboe and Elizabeth Helgeson both competed in Humorous Interpretation. Watch for information on the Junior Varsity Meet coming soon.