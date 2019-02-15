Considering the fact that the Montevideo School District’s Career Technical Education Trade Fair had been postponed once due to the weather, and considering the weather on Monday evening wasn’t the best, a good turnout of students and parents did attend the rescheduled CTE Trade Fair at the Montevideo Middle School.

Considering the fact that the Montevideo School District’s Career Technical Education Trade Fair had been postponed once due to the weather, and considering the weather on Monday evening wasn’t the best, a good turnout of students and parents did attend the rescheduled CTE Trade Fair at the Montevideo Middle School. High school students and their parents had the opportunity to meet with representatives from technical schools and businesses to discuss educational opportunities and employment opportunities for students who are beginning the process to think about their post-high school education. Pictured are three students trying their hand at driving screws into a board. (Staff photo by Mike Milbrandt)

