The wild winter weather of 2019 continued late last week when a blizzard warning was issued for a large portion of west central Minnesota last Thursday through mid-day Friday. The blizzard warning was posted for counties mainly along the Minnesota River Valley.

High winds began whipping up the previous week’s fluffy snowfall by mid-day on Thursday.

Forty mile per hour winds caused white out conditions with zero visibility across much of the area.

The Minnesota State Patrol closed Highway 7 east of Montevideo late Thursday afternoon due to poor visibility. Motorists seeking to travel east of town were forced to turn around at the turn near Walmart.

Many area schools closed early on Wednesday ahead of the storm, and remained closed through Friday due to the blocked roads and extremely cold wind chill values. Many school activities were postponed or cancelled.

No travel was advised throughout the area, and rightly so. Eight motorists were stranded north of Olivia on Highway 71 as the roads became impassable due to drifting snow. The motorists were rescued by members of the Minnesota National Guard, who used a special tracked vehicle to reach the stranded motorists. They were then brought to the National Guard Armory in Olivia, where they spent the night sheltering ...

