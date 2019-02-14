The Redwood County Republican Convention is being held this coming Saturday (Feb. 16) starting at 2 p.m. at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting includes seating of the delegates and alternates to the county convention as well as the election of the county committee officers for two-year terms.

Also, Redwood County Republicans will have the opportunity to meet with their elected state legislators. District 16 Sen. Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls will convene the convention.

Also invited are District 22 Sen. Bill Weber of Luverne, District 16A Rep. Chris Swedzinski of Ghent, District 16B Rep. Paul Torkelson of Hanska and District 22B Rep. Rod Hamilton of Mountain Lake.

The general public is also welcome to attend the convention.