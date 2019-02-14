The United States Postal Service is requesting help from the public.

During the winter months, postal carriers have suffered serious injuries related to slips, trips and falls due to icy and snow-covered walkways and porch steps.

Preventing these injuries can be as easy as putting down salt or sand on slippery surfaces or by clearing the way to mailboxes.

The public is asked to remove all snow and ice from walkways, sidewalks, steps, porches and around curbside mailboxes.

Clearing snow at least six feet on both sides of curbside mailboxes allows carriers to approach and leave when making deliveries without having to back up their vehicles.

When customers maintain a clear path to their mailbox, it helps provide timely, consistent delivery service. More importantly, it helps keep the public, including postal carriers – safe from injury in what have become challenging conditions.

- Photo courtesy Internet Public Domain