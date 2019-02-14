Marjorie A. Loewe, 81, of Granite Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Granite Falls Health Care Center. Blessed be her memory. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will follow the luncheon, at the Granite Falls City Cemetery in Granite Falls.

Marjorie Ann (Skeie) Loewe was born on August 4, 1937 in Montevideo, the daughter of Newell and Clara (Nash) Skeie. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1955. On July 13, 1957, Marge was united in marriage to Henry R. Hamre at Granite Falls Lutheran. To this union five children were born. Henry passed in April of 1984. On June 7, 1985 she was united in marriage to Richard P. Loewe in Dallas, Texas. They resided in Wetumpka, Alabama for 15 years and moved to McDonough, Georgia for 6 years before relocating to Granite Falls in 2006.

Marge had a strong Christian faith and was very actively involved in her church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, directed children’s choir, and sang for countless weddings and funerals. She volunteered for many community activities such as Camp Fire Girls, the Adult Literacy Program, and Hands of Hope Clinic. Marge enjoyed painting, gardening, reading, cooking and especially entertaining friends and family. Nothing brought her more joy than to be able to share her beautiful voice and love of music with others.

Surviving family includes her husband, Richard; daughters, Laurie Hamre of Dallas, TX, Holly (Brad) Hempel of Granite Falls, Jennifer (Todd) Lecy of Granite Falls; sons, David (Barbara) of Windermere, FL, Daniel Hamre (Adriana) of Austin, TX; Grandchildren: Jesse (Alicia) Hempel, Cody (Jenna) Torke, Alexandra (Brandon) Mensink, Beau Torke, Nikolaus (Lacey) Hempel, Dylan (Gretchen) Hempel, Hunter (Jenna) Lecy, Bobby Lecy, Laiken Lecy, Henry Hamre, Chase Tyrone, and Peyton Tyrone. Great grandchildren: Caleb, Evie, Jack, Leah, Johnny, Lincoln, Tomi, Etta, Caden, Nolan, and Finn; sister, Pauline Mattheis of Greenville, NC; brother-in-law, Vern Bigham; sisters-in-law, Eunice Skeie of Granite Falls and Ruth Skeie of Spooner, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Hamre; parents, Newell and Clara Skeie; brothers: Glenn, Marlin, and Newell “Teak” and sister, Wanda Bigham. The family respectfully requests memorials go to Alzheimer’s Research.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls. For online guestbook, visit www.wingbain.com