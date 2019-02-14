James Jay Fader, 81, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and formerly of Montevideo, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by all his children on January 30 2019

Jim graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1955. He married Charlyn Mae DeVries (Chuckie) in March 1955 who preceded him in death. They had four children, Brad Fader of Glenwood, , Tammy Ryan of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dori Jackson of Glenwood, , and Tarey Fader of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He also is survived by three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his sister, Jeanne Blake of Cold Spring.

A Graveside Masonic Service will be held later this spring at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com