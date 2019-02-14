Feb. 12 meeting of the Sleepy Eye City Council.

At the Tuesday, Feb. 12 City Council meeting, the council made their decision of a month ago official, when they approved the contract with new City Manager Kelli Truver. The action included Truver’s appointment to the position as of March 1. The remainder of this month Truver will work alongside current City Manager Mark Kober. Kober will continue to assist Truver until his retirement March 29.

Mayor Wayne Pelzel announced committee appointments that were not complete in January: Library Board - Caitlyn Pietig; Downtown Revitalization Committee - Kayla Jacobsen; EDA - Casey Coulson and Mark Kober; Hospital Board - Kelli Truver.

The council approved a 5 percent rate increase for sewer service.

The council gave approval to Parks Director Steve Lingen for the purchase of a new park tractor.

City Attorney Alissa Fischer asked the council to schedule a Council Workshop for discussion that would take too long at a regular meeting. Fischer said the key topics would be blight issues and rental inspections. Mayor Pelzel called a special meeting for Feb. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Engineer Dave Palm spoke briefly about the recent public hearing on the 2020 street project, reminding the council that any work in alleys would be done by petition of adjacent property owners only. Palm presented the council with three bids for work on the 12th Ave. SE project (utilities to Frontier Labs lot in Snow Addition). Council accepted the low bid of $86,647 from MR Paving.

The council approved the sale of lots 7, 9 and 10, Blk 1, Nelson’s 2nd Addition (across the street from Del Monte) to Chuck Hauser for $33,500.