Postponement Notices
For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/
Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.
Delays/Cancellations:
Belview Learning Center 2 Hours Late
BLHS (Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart) 2 Hours Late Buses only on Passable Roads, No Morning Preschool, Little Stangs Learning Center open as normal.
BOLD (Bird Island/Olivia/Lake Lillian) and St. Mary's of Bird Island 2 Hours Late
Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg 2 Hours Late
Chokio Alberta 2 Hours Late
Clarkfield Area Charter School 2 Hours Late
Dawson/Boyd 2 Hours Late
Echo Charter School 2 Hours Late
Lac Qui Parle Valley 2 Hours Late
Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) 2 Hours Late
MACCRAY (Maynard/Clara City/Raymond) 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Marshall Public & Parochial Schools 2 Hours Late Plowed Roads Only.
Montevideo 2 Hours Late
Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) 2 Hours Late
Yellow Medicine East 2 Hours Late Buses on plowed roads only
Updated: 2-13-19 7:45 a.m