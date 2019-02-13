Postponement Notices

For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/

Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.

Delays/Cancellations:

Belview Learning Center 2 Hours Late

BLHS (Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart) 2 Hours Late Buses only on Passable Roads, No Morning Preschool, Little Stangs Learning Center open as normal.

BOLD (Bird Island/Olivia/Lake Lillian) and St. Mary's of Bird Island 2 Hours Late

Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg 2 Hours Late

Chokio Alberta 2 Hours Late

Clarkfield Area Charter School 2 Hours Late

Dawson/Boyd 2 Hours Late

Echo Charter School 2 Hours Late

Lac Qui Parle Valley 2 Hours Late

Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) 2 Hours Late

MACCRAY (Maynard/Clara City/Raymond) 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Marshall Public & Parochial Schools 2 Hours Late Plowed Roads Only.

Montevideo 2 Hours Late

Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) 2 Hours Late

Yellow Medicine East 2 Hours Late Buses on plowed roads only

Updated: 2-13-19 7:45 a.m