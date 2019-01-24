Editor's column

If you listen to or watch any news, you hear the constant reports on how many days the federal government has been in partial shutdown. If you pay attention to the commentary by the political pundits, you know the opinion on who to blame is quite well established: the other side is to blame.

While I can have some one-sided opinions on many things that affect our country, on this one I am very close to thinking that both sides are to blame. What I know for sure is that placing blame isn’t ending the shutdown.

And I strongly feel that this is not the way our elected officials should do their jobs. There will always be different opinions on the difficult topics that are driving this battle — immigration policy, border security, a wall. They have to work with each other and compromise on solutions.

Tuesday afternoon I received the information that the USDA would be reopening the Farm Service Agency offices (see below). This is good news for farmers. But it doesn’t change the fact that the people who work for the agency aren’t getting paychecks. And, that makes me mad.

While our top government officials (on both sides) dig in their heels and continue this fight, many government employees are not being paid. I know — that’s not news to you.

I certainly hope you share my opinion that this whole government shutdown is a burden that our federal government employees should not have to bear. Some may have savings to get them through this time, but many are struggling to pay their bills and feed their families.

This is not okay. This is not the way our government is supposed to make budget decisions, create law or set policy. They need to solve this mess.