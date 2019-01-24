When you wake yourself in the morning, what is your attitude towards the day in front of you?

When you awake in the morning what is your perspective? What are you looking to accomplish that day? What type of attitude do you have towards your tasks on the day? Are you positive or are you negative? A positive attitude in the morning can make a huge difference. In order for life to be fulfilling and happy, you have to be optimistic. You’ll be shocked to find out that psychologists actually think that a positive attitude is good for your mental health.

We’ve all had the idea of positive thinking, but how many of us truly use it? Positive thinking can boost confidence and improve relationships you have with other people. Positive people are the type you need around you to encourage you when you fail. Try and be enthusiastic, even when you are feeling dull or defeated. The famous coach John Wooden once said, “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” In life and in sports, I often use with my players that life is 10% of what happens to you and the remaining 90% is how you react to it. Think positively and react positively. Pessimism only leads to weakness, optimism can lead you to power and confidence to believe in yourself.

Each morning when you awake, you have a choice. You can be dull, boring, and negative. Or you can be a positive beam of light, not only in your life, but in others. For example, in school I see it a lot of the time. Working with various age groups of children from first grade all the way to seniors in high school. Every student has a story and you can determine which part of that story you play a part in. Don’t be afraid to be a light in that students’ life, be that role model. Every day is a gift. A gift that turns into an opportunity to make an impact in someone’s life. Build them up and make their day.

When a student or co-worker makes a poor choice or makes you think twice, remember it is the conversation you have with that student that may make a greater impact than the consequence. Be wise with your words and your actions.

With this brutal, bone-chilling weather we have upon us with constant clouds and limited sunshine, wake up with a positive attitude. Be the difference in the world. Every day is a new day, do not let history interfere with your future. Make today the day you stop playing the victim card and take action towards the life you want to live. Break away from the victim mentality and embrace the truth of your greatness that you desire. All in all, life is what you make it.

At the end of the day, reflect on it. What went well? What didn’t go well? What changes do you need to make? Include notes about your personal growth. Think of things you can do to be a better person tomorrow than you were today. For each day is a new day, be open to new opportunities. Be grateful. Be courageous. Be happy.