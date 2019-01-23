An update on City of Sleepy Eye business.

City Manager Mark Kober said Kelli Truver agreed to the city manager contract negotiated by Liza Donabauer, DDA, on the council’s behalf. He said official approval by the City Council will be on the February meeting agenda. Kober said Truver has purchased a home here, is scheduled to begin moving on Feb. 4 and intends to begin work on Feb. 11.

A special meeting of the City Council will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Event Center. The meeting is for the public hearing on the 2020 Street and Utility project. Notices of the hearing were sent to about 450 owners of property that will be affected by the planned improvements.

Public Works Director Bob Elston said work that is planned for 70 city blocks includes complete re-construction of utilities and street surface on about half the identified portions and surface work only on the rest.

Elston said at the hearing they will show a detailed map of the area and explain the scope of work planned. The total cost of the project is estimated at $8.8 million, with approximately $1.4 million to be assessed to property owners. Improvements that are not assessed include the sewer main, water main and water service, and street surfaces. Items assessed include sewer service (from the main to the house) and curb, gutter and sidewalk replacement.

Elson said the timeline calls for utilities, concrete and first layer of blacktop to be done in 2020, with the second layer in 2021. Streets to be resurfaced only can be done either year as the contractor chooses.

“I believe this is the largest street and utility project the city has done,” said Elston.