All four of the local high school girls and boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday night to create a busy docket on the schedule. Look for full stories and quotes in this week's paper edition of the Herald-Dispatch.

INDIANS BB:

MVL 72

Indians 53

The Indians held Mr. Minnesota Basketball candidate Jake Kettner to 16 points Tuesday night, but a good defensive team effort went to waste as the Indians struggled mightily from the field.

Heiderscheidt added 16 points in the second half to lead the Indians with a total of 20 on the night. The Indians were also outscored on the free throw line as MVL shot 10 of 13 and the Indians shot just 3 of 7. A category coach Shane Heiderscheidt hopes his team can improve immediately.

Despite the loss, the Indians played well Tuesday night, but the shooting has to improve. The Indians will have two days of practice before they host BLHS as they look for the season sweep Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Following the matchup with the Mustangs, the Indians have the weekend and Monday off and will face the Knights at St. Mary’s Tuesday, Jan. 29 and then a rematch with MVL on Jan. 31.

MVL 50

Indians 38

The Indians made the trip to New Ulm to take on the Chargers of MVL Tuesday night. The Indians went into halftime with a tight 25-23 lead, but only scored 13 second half points in a 50-38 loss to the Chargers.

Brittney Dittbenner and Miah Brown led the Indians with eight points each, while Madison Krueger collected 10 rebounds.

The loss drops the Indians to 5-11 overall and 1-8 in the conference as they travel to BLHS Friday night, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

KNIGHTS BB:

Cedar Mountain 75

St. Mary’s 65

The Knights had no time to sit and sulk on their loss Monday night as they were back on the hardwood Tuesday nightat home against the Cougars.

The Knights fell to the Cougars 75-65 despite a good showing for Carson Domeier and Nick Labat. Domeier added a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds as he continues to prosper under head coach Judd Walter. The freshman has been a focal point of the Knights offense this season. Labat added 21 points and nine boards.

Knights 62

Cedar Mountain 38

The Knights traveled Morgan Tuesday and took care of business for the season sweep of the Cougars.

Madison Mathiowetz scored 19 points and contributed seven rebounds and four assists. Cassie Heinrichs added 18 points and six boards.

The victory pushes the Knights to 9-1 in the conference and 13-4 overall. St. Mary’s is back on the hardwood Friday night at 6 p.m. as they tip-off the girls/boys doubleheader against the Wabasso Rabbits.