The Sleepy Eye FFA officers attended a Mid-Winter Retreat on Jan. 12 and 13 in St. Cloud.

The Sleepy Eye FFA officers attended a Mid-Winter Retreat on Jan. 12 and 13 in St. Cloud, along with advisors Mary Hoffmann and Nathan McMullen, summer intern Donavan Phoenix and student teacher Caitlin Oeltjenbruns.

While at the retreat, officers reflected on their year of office so far and the goals they had set this past summer. The officer team then looked at what still needs to be accomplished this year and what each officer's responsibilities are.

The team also planned FFA week, which is the busiest time of the year for FFA. This week is packed full with FFA events, such as the blacklight glow dance, high school lock-in, elementary safety carnival and Ag. in the classroom program, Jr. High bowling trip, appreciation breakfast, and the high school reward trip to the Maverick’s hockey game.

The FFA Officer Team also got to relax and do some officer bonding activities, such as going swimming, playing volleyball, and teamwork games.

Planning for the January and February FFA meetings took place at the retreat as well. The FFA chapter will be busy working on the presentations for the elementary programs and other FFA week activities. The weekend finished off with the team looking at the National Chapter application and each officer volunteering to complete an activity.

The officer team is definitely ready for the rest of their year of service to the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter providing great activities for the 7th-12th grade members, as well as the community!