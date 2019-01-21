With the dancers out of town often, they do not get many fans to attend their meets. However, they will be performing during halftime of Parents Night Tuesday night in Sleepy Eye as the Indian boys host MVL at 7:30. The Spirit in Motion dancers will also be participating in a meet in Fairfax this Saturday, Jan. 26.

The Sleepy Eye danceline Spirit in Motion competed at Yellow Medicine East this past weekend in Granite Falls. Typically a tougher competition as many of the teams represented in the meet have represented their respective sections in the state tournament numerous times in recent years.

Despite the challenging competition, the girls’ scores had improved from their previous competition and scores continue to improve for the girls with each time out. Despite a poor finish in the standings, coach Lauren Hoffmann is happy to see progress being made.

In Granite Falls, the JV Jazz team finished 13th out of 13 teams. Varsity Jazz finished 13th out of 15 and the varsity kick finished their day 11th of 14.

Tuesday night, Jan. 22 the girls will be dancing at halftime of the Indians' varsity boys basketball game against top-ranked Minnesota Valley Lutheran. JV Jazz will kick-off the halftime festivities followed by the Varsity Jazz team. In addition to dancing at halftime, it will be Parents Night for the Spirit in Motion dancers.

The girls have a meet close to home this Saturday, Jan. 26 in Fairfax against GFW and many other teams. Coach Lauren Hoffmann is trying hard for her dancers to get more fans to cheer on and encourage the dance team at local competitions.