Participating in their own home tournament and a tournament in Granada Sunday afternoon, the Indians' boys fourth grade team took home second and first place this weekend.

The Sleepy Eye Indians 3rd/4th grade boys' basketball team took home second and first place finished this weekend. Saturday, the Indians went 3-1 in their home tournament that included BLHS, Mankato East, Mankato West, New Ulm Cathedral, and St. John's Lutheran of Redwood.

On Sunday, the Indians went 3-0 in Granada. Facing teams from Granada-Huntley-East Chain, North Union of Iowa, and Martin County West.