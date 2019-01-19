The Sleepy Eye School District Board of Education held their first meeting of 2019 on Jan. 9, starting with election of officers and committee assignments.

Re-elected to office were Chairperson Darla Remus, Vice Chair Casey Coulson, Clerk Sheila Wurtzberger, and Treasurer Joleen Dittbenner.

Committee assignments made: Riverbend - Remus; CAT - Brian Nelson, Dittbenner, Jeremy Domeier; CED - Dittbenner; Br. Co. Advisory - Wurtzberger; Vocational programs—Business - Coulson, Graphic Arts - Wurtzberger; Construction Trades and Agriculture - Nelson; Meet and Confer - Wurtzberger, Coulson, Dittbenner; Facility - Bryan Sellner, Nelson, Wurtzberger; Negotiations - Coulson, Nelson, Remus; Transportation - Sellner, Coulson, Domeier; MNSHSL - Remus; Policy - Dittbenner, Nelson, Wurtzberger; S.E. Schools - Sellner, Dittbenner, Wurtzberger; Legislative - Remus; Staff Development - Dittbenner; Food Service - Sellner, Wurtzberger, Domeier.

Superintendent John Cselovszki reported on Vision 2020, a project with other South Central Minnesota school districts to collaborate on courses offering college credit for juniors and seniors—something that can be difficult for smaller school districts to do alone. Cselovszki said the effort, called an Innovation Zone project by the Minnesota Department of Education, is in the early stages. Principal Shane Laffen said he was also scheduled to meet with the group.

Action items approved:

•Resignation/retirement of Shirley Tennant, ECSE teacher, effective end of the school year.

•Hire Maria Almanza and Deb Heiderscheidt as HS SPED paraprofessionals at 6.75 hours/day at $12.38 per hour.

•Resignation of Jodi Arneson as JH volleyball coach.

•Approve 2019-2022 Flexible Learning Year application.

The next meeting of the school board is Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m.