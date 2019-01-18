The GFWC Woman's Club recently made donations to three organizations.

The GFWC Woman's Club recently made donations to three organizations. Every two years the club donates money raised through their annual in-club Christmas auctions for their Community Improvement Project. The donations included $500 to Holiday Lights in Motion, $800 to the Sleepy Eye Fire Department for vehicle extraction tools, and $1,000 to the Honor Flight program which brings veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials of their respective wars.