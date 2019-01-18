St. Mary’s Hall of Fame inductees include Joan Abrahamson, Maria Halverson and Mark Schroepfer.

St. Mary’s Catholic School will induct three honorees to the St. Mary’s Hall of Fame at a banquet on Saturday, Jan. 26. Inductees include Joan (Braun) Abrahamson for Distinguished Service Achievement and Maria (Gangelhoff) Halverson and Mark Schroepfer for Distinguished Athletic Achievement.

Joan (Braun) Abrahamson

Joan Abrahamson, who passed away on Sept. 28, 2018, left a legacy of faith and service, of truly asking God to use her, and of being a genuine blessing to all who knew her.

Joan graduated from St. Mary’s School in 1949. In 1950, she married Gerald Schroepfer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with nine children. Gerald passed away in 1969 when his car was hit by a train. In 1984, Joan married Dale Abrahamson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Joan was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and held a position on the Administrative Council for St. Mary’s Parish. She was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, served as a rosary leader, was a member of the Welcoming Committee, helped with Meals on Wheels, called people for offertory, volunteered at Nex-Tu-Nu II and prayed as an adorer for Perpetual Adoration. An extremely gifted seamstress, Joan sewed for the missions and for the VA. She did mending for the priests and was willing to sew whatever the church needed.

Beth (Vait ’99) Kosel of Divine Providence Community Home, where Joan spent her final days, described Joan: “A selfless giver, a woman of great faith, she was a true example of a humble follower of Christ. She did countless good deeds and acts of service.”

Joan’s niece, Myra (Sellner ’69) Simon said, “Joanie was the most welcoming person I have ever known. She shared her time, talents, food, and wisdom with anyone she knew, and she knew a LOT of people! Whatever she did was done well, from sewing to painting to cooking, or just listening and visiting. You would always leave her house with more than you came with. She was my favorite aunt and I miss her dearly.”

Maria (Gangelhoff) Halverson

A 2008 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Maria (Gangelhoff) Halverson was a three-sport athlete, excelling in volleyball, basketball and softball. She earned multiple local and conference honors throughout her high school sports career.

During her senior volleyball season, Maria was named the Team MVP and Team Leadership honoree, as well as the Tomahawk Player of the Year. She earned a place on the Tomahawk All Conference All-Academic Team in 2005, 2006, and 2007 and was All State Academic in 2007. During her volleyball career, Maria had a 98 percent serving percentage, with 779 serves attempted and only 47 missed.

As a varsity basketball player since eighth grade, Maria helped lead the Lady Knights to a 71 percent winning percentage during her five years on the court. During the 2004-2005 season, Maria and the Lady Knights earned a trip to the State Tournament. During her senior year, Maria was elected Team MVP and was an All-State Honorable Mention. With 1,698 points, she remains the second all-time highest scorer in the St. Mary’s girls program.

Maria’s play on the softball field was equally notable. She was a State Tournament participant during her junior season and a Tomahawk All Conference selection and Team MVP during her senior season. She was a member of the Team Academic Champs for Class 1A in 2007 and All State Academics in 2008. On the softball field, Maria was a three-year starting outfielder and pitcher, with a career pitching record of 25-11. Former teammate and friend Crissi (Schewe ’09) Mangen said, “Maria was a great friend, teammate and role model for everyone who knew her. She made those around her, not only better athletes, but better people. Although soft spoken, Maria led by example and always kept God and her faith the most important part of her life. A true leader and shepherd of Jesus.”

After her high school graduation in 2008, Maria continued to turn her dreams into reality. She enrolled at the Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) where she earned an Associate of Science – Radiography degree in 2011. While at RCTC, Maria played on the women’s basketball team from 2008 to 2010 and continued to accumulate remarkable statistics and honors. She helped lead the RCTC Yellowjackets to a 54-7 record during her two seasons there. In 2009, the Yellowjackets earned the titles of Region Champions, State Champions and National Champions. In 2010, Maria was named to the first team NJCCA Division III All-America team as well as the first-team All-Region XIII.

Maria is currently employed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, working as an MRI Technologist. She and her husband, Matt, live in Goodhue and have one daughter, Josie.

Mark Schroepfer

It was on the basketball court that Mark Schoepfer, 1965 gradate of St. Mary’s High School, truly demonstrated his abilities. According to the St. Mary’s score book, Mark’s scoring average was 24.6 points per game. Mark’s talents and determination were honored as he was recognized as the leading scorer during the DeSmet Conference games. He was the team captain, Team MVP, a unanimous DeSmet All-Conference Team selection and an M.C.E.A All-Regional Team Selection. The Catholic Bulletin of St. Paul held a coaches’ poll and Mark was named to the Catholic All-State Basketball Team.

In addition to his abilities on the hardwood, Mark joined the Knights on the gridiron. During his sophomore year, he kicked extra points. Unfortunately, Mark broke his arm in a preseason practice during his junior year and missed half of that season. However, his determination was clear as he still did some kick-offs and punting, even with his arm in a cast during the latter part of the season. Mark also enjoyed a variety of other sports during high school. He lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and golf at St. Mary’s.

Mark earned both his BA and MBA at the University of St. Thomas, with additional postgraduate studies at Santa Ana (Calif.) College, Delta College (Mich.) and the University of Minnesota. He also served his country as a United States Marine — two years in active duty and four years in the reserves. His professional career included being the American Hoist and Derrick group controller, the Pentair VP of Finance and MIS, and the president, CEO and Board Chairman of Lincoln Industrial based in St. Louis. After retiring from full-time business, he became a member of the Winnebago Ind. Board of Directors and its Audit Committee Chair. Mark taught for ten years as an adjunct professor in the field of music business at the University of St. Thomas.

Throughout his life, Mark has used his talents and his gifts for the betterment of others. He has coached youth basketball and baseball and is a sanctioned referee for all sports in the St. Paul Catholic Athletic Association. He is a past member of advisory committees at the Cathedral of St. Paul, the Saint Paul Foundation, and the University of St. Thomas. Recently, his efforts have turned toward more philanthropic causes. He has established scholarships at St. Thomas (with preference to St. Mary’s students) and at the College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Minnesota. He has assisted with the renovation of the Cathedral of St. Paul, the expansion of St. Paul’s Dorothy Day Center, the digital IMAX projection project at the Science Museum of Minnesota and the Digital Newsprint Project (including Sleepy Eye newspapers through 1924) of the Minnesota Historical Society.

Mark and his wife Jean have been married for 43 years and have a daughter.