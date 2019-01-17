Editor's column.

Sometimes I make it to events at the schools, and sometimes I can’t get there and ask them to send me pictures. I always appreciate their help and understanding when I need to ask for pictures. Monday afternoon was one of the times when I was able to go to school to take a picture of the winners of the Spelling Bee.

I think of myself as a pretty good speller—well, actually I think I am a very good speller. This opinion is so inflated that I think I don’t make mistakes when writing articles. I have seen evidence of my mistakes, so my opinion has changed. I may be a very good speller, but sometimes my fingers type the wrong letters. (Not my spelling fault, you see?)

I need to get back on track. What I really wanted to say is that I enjoyed the Spelling Bee. Those kids just kept coming up to the podium and rattling off the correct spelling of so many words. I am sure they studied lists and lists of words, but I also think that kids who read a lot absorb a wide vocabulary. I think reading also leads to improved writing skills.

On to another topic. This page is generally meant to feature opinions, or often we include public information columns from various agencies. It all depends on what shows up in my inbox. With the start of the Minnesota legislative session, and the ongoing federal government shutdown, I have been receiving submissions from our lawmakers. The two published this week are not about the same topic, but I chose one from a Democrat and one from Republicans. Pick up a copy of this week's Herald-Dispatch to read the pieces.

When politicians submit something, whether they refer to it as opinion or news, I always think it is both. It comes across to me as partly what they truly believe is fact, and partly their opinion presented as fact. What do you think?