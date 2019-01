Seventh grader Ava Schubbe (left) outlasted 26 other contestants to win Sleepy Eye Public School’s Spelling Bee on Jan. 14.

Seventh grader Ava Schubbe (left) outlasted 26 other contestants, from grades 5 through 8, to win Sleepy Eye Public School’s 35th Annual Spelling Bee on Monday, Jan. 14. Pictured with Ava is eighth grader Brooke Arneson, who finished second. Schubbe will compete in the regional Spelling Bee in Mankato on Feb. 19.