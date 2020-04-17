The growing trend is “homebound fitness.”



Most everything can be executed and duplicated at home with a little effort and creativity.



Quite a few of us have a small amount of fitness equipment at home. It may be light hand weights, yoga balls, even resistance bands.



And then the rest of us have water bottles, milk jugs, and broomsticks; yes, creativity is key.



Our move today is a single leg dead lift. If you have a barbell or weighted bar, that’s great. If not, a broom stick with milk jugs on either end works great too.



This exercise will be working your lower body and back, and your balance also.



Begin this move by standing tall, feet under your hips, and your chosen weight in hand. Proceed to shift your body weight over to one foot.



Now, extend the free leg behind you, with your toe resting on the floor gently. Roll the shoulders back and down, hold your head up slightly and begin to bend in the hips, dropping your chest forward.



Keeping this movement slow and articulate, you can try to lift the extended leg off the ground as you fold forward. If this contradicts your balance too much, keep the toe in place for added support.



Once you reach your fullest bend (and can efficiently return to the start), slowly lift in the chest, and slowly drop the lifted foot (on the way up), to the start.



Continue on for at least eight times on the same leg. Give yourself a small break, then repeat it on the opposite side.



Give yourself at least three sets on each side. Remember to keep the stable knee slightly soft and don’t lock out the knee. And start this out with very little resistance (just to get the feel of the move), then increase weight as needed.



This single leg dead lift helps give your at-home fitness a bit of variety while keeping the movements attainable.



Add this one into your regular lower body workout or give it a shot on its own. Every amount of movement counts!



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.