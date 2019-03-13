Local events and meetings for the day.

Events are subject to change without notice. If inclement weather please check ahead with events for delays, cancellations or postponements. For changes call 320-269-2156, Fax: 320-269-2159 or (non-office hours) e-mail to mbutzin@montenews.com Office Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8-5p.m., Fri. 8-3 p.m.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

AA: Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, 125 N 3rd St, Montevideo and Sundays open meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo.

AL-ANON: Thursdays at 8 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 222 N 5th St, Montevideo.

The Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital Dementia Caregiver Support and Education Group (DCSE- “Dixie”): meets in the Clinic Conference Room at the Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital, 824 N 11th St, Montevideo on the second Thursday of the month from 10:30-noon. Pre-registration is not required and there is no mandatory fee.. Call Gretchen Reeves at 320-321-8266 for more information.

Disabled American Veterans/Auxiliary-Western Chapter #24: Second Thursday of every month at the Montevideo American Legion, 613 Legion Dr., Montevideo at 7 p.m.

NA: Every Thursday at The House (corner of Benson Rd. & Ashmore Ave.) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open to all who struggle with any type of addiction. John Enstad at (320) 296-1326.

Scenic Valley Cruisers Car Club: All car enthusiasts welcome! Meeting at 5 p.m. at Runnings, 2202 Hwy 7, Montevideo, leave at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. No membership needed to participate. Schedule is subject to change. TBA

Free health insurance counseling for older adults: The Senior LinkAge Line has trained volunteer specialists available who provide assistance with Medicare, supplemental insurance, long-term care insurance, Medicare savings programs, prescription drugs, forms assistance and much more, at the Montevideo Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo. A trained specialist is available the second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - noon. Call 1-800-333-2433, ext. 82024, to set up an appointment.

Toastmasters speaking club: Thursdays from 12 - 1 p.m., upstairs in the Willmar Public Library, 410 SW 5th St, Willmar. Easy to follow instruction learning to be comfortable speaking before others as in seeking employment. All are welcome, all ages, come visit.

TOPS: Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Montevideo Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo. For information call (320) 769-4439.

Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.