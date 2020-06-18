Well that was certainly how you get people excited about your upcoming video game conference.



On June 11, Sony hosted a digital event called the Future of Gaming to provide a first look at games people will be playing on the PlayStation 5 when it launches this fall. Although the showcase only lasted a little over an hour, it was jam-packed with 28 games shown off.



The most exciting game announcement for me was “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” from Insomniac Games. While this game isn’t the full “Spider-Man 2″ I was hoping it would be, it will be a continuation of 2018′s PS4 exclusive “Spider-Man,” similar in scope to how “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” was its own standalone game, but one that was a smaller scale to the other Uncharted titles. Insomniac’s first game with the web crawler is one of the best superhero games ever made and Miles is such an interesting character, so this game is a day one purchase for me.



Insomniac Games also showed off a second game they’re developing for the PlayStation 5, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.” For years, game studios have been trying to create graphics that were Pixar-quality and looked as good as the latest “Toy Story” movie. “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” looks like the first game to really accomplish that goal as the trailer and gameplay demo were stunning with the duo jumping through portals to move instantly to new parts of the map or entirely new worlds instantly with no load times.



The other big reveal for me during the showcase was “Resident Evil Village.” Unlike the recent releases of “Resident Evils 2 and 3,” which are played from the third person, Village is a sequel to “Resident Evil 7″ and is played from the first person perspective. I’m hoping that, like part 7, all of “Resident Evil Village” will be compatible with the PSVR headset.



Other big games shown off include the remake of “Demon Souls,” “Gran Turismo 7,” “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Hitman 3″ and “NBA 2K21,” which had the best sweat physics I’ve ever seen in a video game.



Sony also used the digital event to show off the final design of the PlayStation 5’s. Yes, plural. As expected after Sony revealed the look of the PlayStation 5 controller a couple of months ago, the system itself has a black core around a white shell. The design is pretty striking when compared to the looks of the launch versions of the PlayStations 1 through 4, which were all pretty basic gray or black boxes with a disc drive.



Sony revealed two versions of the PlayStation 5 that will be available this fall - the standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a digital model without a disc drive that is a little thinner. I’m expecting the digital edition to cost $50 to $100 less than the standard model.



Microsoft has scheduled their next big look at the upcoming Xbox Series X console for next month. After PlayStation had such a strong showing last week, Xbox is going to have to have a massive showing to not get left behind in the mindshare of gamers.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached ata dricketts@thedestinlog.com.