In September 2018, the North Dakota Department of Health received an order for a team of nurses at the national level to deploy to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence. Twenty-eight medical personnel including registered nurses, paramedics, and EMTs, traveled to Raleigh, N.C., to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Sarah Bushaw, Registered Nurse at Altru Health System, was one of the nurses selected to travel to North Carolina. Altru Health System participates in the Emergency Mangement Assistance Compact (EMAC), and assists in the deployment for emergencies at the national level.

“I've never done anything like this before, I just love to help people,” said Sarah. “I thought instead of sitting back and just watching on the news or reading in the paper, that I could take an active stance and be of service.”

Sarah shares her story of providing care in shelters along the impacted coastline.

