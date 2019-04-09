If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

3 Things To Do This Weekend April 11-14, 2019

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Movies & Pizza: Stop in around 7 p.m. for a night of Movies and pizza at the Millennium Theater. For more information check www.montevideomillennium.com or call 320-269-3135. Located at the Southtown Plaza.

2 Watson Lions Bingo: We hope you can yell bingo on Sat., April 13! Stop in for food at 5 p.m. and Bingo at 6 p.m. at the Monte­video Community Center located in the South­town Plaza. Bring the whole family. Proceeds raised used for Club projects.



3 Mill’s Creek Gun Range Member­ship Night: Stop in for membership night for the Mill’s Creek Gun Range on Sat., April 13 happy hour at 6 p.m. and meal at 7 p.m. $20 per person at the door. Hosted at the American Legion Post 59, 613 Legion Drive, Monte­video.