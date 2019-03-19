If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Steak & Shrimp: Steak and Shrimp along with dollar taps and DJ playing at the VFW Post 380 this Fri., March 22. Located at the Southtown Plaza, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-5720.

2 Bucket of Beer & Large Pizza: Sat., March 23 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.. at the American Legion Post 59 located at 613 Legion Drive, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-8988.



3 Soup & Sandwich Dinner: Choices of Soups, sandwiches, desserts and coffee Sun. March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Big Bend Lutheran Church located at 8070 90th Ave NW, Milan. Adults $8, children 4-10 $5 and children 3 and under free.