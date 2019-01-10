The Montevideo Thunder Hawks boys basket ball team were searching for their first win of the season last Thursday when they hosted the New London/Spicer Wildcats. The Wildcats had other plans and handed Monte a 54-44 loss.

Montevideo played tough defense throughout the game against the potent NL/S offense and held the Wildcats to only 25 points in the first half.

Although Monte trailed 25-13 at the half, the Thunder Hawks offense outscored New London in the second half, 31-29.

Christian Riley had a double double for Monte, scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Jackson Snell also hit double figures with 11 points for the Hawks and nailed three shots from outside the arc.

