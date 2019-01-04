Rachel Hefta was described as a motivator, leader and driven individual always looking to better herself and teammates. A great representative of Choice Therapy values. Hefta, a senior, currently plays for the Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team as a forward. In 10 games this season, Hefta has scored 74 points, which ranks second on the team. Hefta also leads the team in rebounds. In the fall, Hefta played as a middle hitter on the varsity volleyball team where she led the team in kills and blocks at 227 and 28 respectively.

