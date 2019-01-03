MITE WHITE



The Crookston Mite White hockey team had a busy weekend in between Christmas and New Year’s. The weekend started out with a game against Red Lake Falls Saturday afternoon. They played a very good game and ended up winning 15-1. As a team, they played great defense keeping them to very few shots and helping out the goalie by clearing out the loose pucks. The offense showed up as well with four different players scoring goals. Jacob Biermaier led the scoring followed by Blair Johnson, Asher Vigness and Lukas Helgeson. Next, they played a couple games against Roseau on Sunday and they were both very evenly matched games with Roseau winning the first game 8-6 and Mite White winning the second game 9-8. Again, two very good games both offensively and defensively. Rowan Benoit was the goalie for the whole weekend and did a terrific job. He made a few good saves and kept most of the shots out of the net. Scoring on Sunday was Jacob Biermaier, Lukas Helgeson, Asher Vigness, Bladen Melsa, Brodie Meyer and Grayson Solberg. Jacob Biermaier and Asher Vigness each had a couple multi-goal games.



Player of the Week - Jacob Biermaier: Jacob had three very good offensive games scoring 11 goals on the weekend. Along with that, he was defense most of the time as well. Jacob has come a long way in the last couple weeks with getting more aggressive and going for the puck. Great job, Jacob and keep up the hard work in practice and during the games.



MITE BLUE



This last week, Mite Blue played two different Roseau teams. Roseau won both games 7-6. Both games were very close games and the boys played some of the best hockey to date. Key highlights were making passes, moving their feet both directions and better positioning on the ice. The first game goals were scored by Noah Chandler, Braxton Miller, Davin Janek, Blair Johnson (2) and Keegan Lessard. The second game goals were scored by Noah Chandler, Davin Janek, Blair Johnson, Keegan Lessard and Hunter Brownsell (2).



Player of the Week - Blair Johnson: Blair skated excellent this weekend and was rewarded three goals for doing so. He also got a couple nice breakaway chances and even made a couple nice passes in the games. Great Job, Blair.



8U



This past weekend, the 8U entertained Roseau for two games. Crookston swept both games winning the first game 8-0 and the second 9-0. The 8U dominated play in both games working extremely well together as a team. Rilynn Aubol was in net for both games and only allowed one goal to pass through. Points for Crookston: Catelyn Maruska, Peyton Billings, Abby Lane Shyuh Burnette, Sydney McDonald and Adley Vigness



Player of the Week - Peyton Demarais: Peyton has been showing leadership, continues to work hard and her game continues to improve each week. Great job, Peyton.



SQUIRT A



Crookston Squirt A hosted two home games last weekend. They started out early Saturday afternoon against Roseau with a 7-5 win. Saturday evening, they defeated Thief River Falls 4-2.



Player of the Week - Tate Hamre: Tate has been working hard in practice and games and played strong all weekend.



SQUIRT B



This past week, Squirt B's had two games Saturday at home against two Thief River Falls teams. Although they lost both games, 5-0 and 8-2, the players worked very hard. Jaret Mattson scored his first goal of the season in our second game with Hudson Rick scoring the second goal. Two goalies played them both in both games.



Players of the Week - Austin Thode and Tony Elbinger: With playing them every five or six minutes, they fed off each other having some great goal saves, worked well as a tandem and were focused on the game. It was fun to see them excited to go out for their next shift. They both had two great games and made some of the best saves we've seen thus far this season. Great job, Austin and Tony.



10U



The 10U girls had a light weekend of games and took on the Roseau 10UB team twice on Saturday. They put forth a good effort, but came up shy of a win both games. They were playing with only eight skaters this weekend due to holiday travel of a couple of the teammates, and they gave it their all both games. The first game was a 3-1 loss, with Emma LaPlante scoring the lone goal. The second was a 4-2 loss with Emma LaPlante and Emmi Trostad scoring goals. Logan Brekken was in net for the 10U for both games. This next weekend, the girls will take on the Hibbing 10U girls on Saturday night at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.



Player of the Week: Emmi Trostad - Hard work and a never quit attitude is paying dividends for Emmi. No matter what happens on the ice, she is always smiling. She keeps a positive attitude and has made tremendous improvements since starting hockey only last year.



PEEWEE A



The Peewee A team did not have any games this past weekend. The team is busy preparing for their tournament in Hibbing this upcoming weekend.



PEEWEE B



The Peewee B's played a couple of road games this weekend going to both Moorhead and TRF. Friday, they played a good game, maybe our best of the year, but lost 8-0. Sunday afternoon, they went to TRF and, for the most part, skated with the Prowlers, but ended up losing 9-2.



Player of the Week - Aiden Fisketjon: Aiden works hard day in and day out. Aiden is our rock on defense and also has the ability to skate the puck when needed. Aiden is very coachable and is always asking questions on positioning, which shows his drive for improvement. Aiden always has a smile on his face and is great teammate. Keep up the great work, Aiden.



12U



The 12U girls had three home games this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the 12U lost to Brainerd 5-2. Scoring for Crookston: Morgan Nelson and Brekken Tull. Assists for Crookston: Coral Brekken and Paige Abrahamson. Later that evening, the 12U won against Brainerd 1-0. Cassie Solheim had the unassisted, lone goal. On Sunday, Crookston hosted long-time rival, EGF and won 5-1. Scoring for Crookston: Morgan Nelson(2), Brekken Tull, Ashlyn Bailey and Reese Swanson. Assist for Crookston: Ashlyn Bailey.



Players of the Week - Karlie Arthur and Kyrie Schehr: Both goalies have been improving and Kyrie recorded her first shutout of the season.



BANTAM



The Crookston Bantams traveled to Wadena this past weekend and won 5-4 in a shootout. Crookston came out fast taking a quick 3-0 lead. Scoring for Crookston was Alex Longoria (2) and Blaine Andringa. Assists went to Longoria, Drake Lord, Jackson Demarais and Sam Stewart. Down 4-3 in the third period, Crookston pulled goalie Jaren Bailey with a minute left in the game. Blaine Andringa scored his second of the night to tie the game at four with 12 seconds left in the game. Crookston and Wadena played in a scoreless overtime with both teams exchanging scoring chances. Crookston would go on to win in a shootout after a Jackson Demarais scored the only goal in the shootout. Goalie Jaren Bailey stopped all shootout attempts and ended the night with 33 saves.



Player of the week - Jackson Demarais: Jackson comes to practice and games each week ready to work hard and play physical. This weekend, Jackson had the shootout winner in Wadena and an assist on a goal.