Zach Brown led the way taking gold in his class.

Zach Brown (So.) won his second tournament championship of the year, seven other Pirates made the podium and the Crookston Pirates placed seventh out of 10 at the Rodd Olson Crookston Wrestling Tournament.



“I think we had a strong finish to the tournament and I like the way that our guys competed down the stretch,” Head Coach Wes Hanson said. “We had a lot of guys finish with an odd number: a first place, a third place and a fifth there at the end for Blake Fee. I think our guys picked it up when it mattered.”



Wrestling in the 120 weight class, Brown received a bye in the quarterfinals and advanced to the championship round with a pin at 3:38 in the semifinals.



While wrestling for gold, Brown trailed 3-1 in the third period and scored three unanswered points in the final minute to win by a 4-3 decision.



“He’s getting in a lot of close matches and that’s going to help prepare him for when it really matters down the stretch,” Hanson said. “He’s just working hard and finding a way to win those close ones. He was finally able to get a stall call and just kept working, got a takedown with short time left and rode it out for the win.”



Ethan Bowman (8th Grade) and Nolan Dans (So.) each brought home silver medals. Bowman wrestled in the 106 class and advanced to the championship with a 7-2 decision win. In the finals, Bowman lost by a 21-6 technical fall to take second.



One class above Bowman in 113, Dans won his first two matches by injury default and a 7-2 decision win. Dans then lost the championship match by fall at 4:57.



Damian Hodgson (Sr.), at 182 pounds, took the longest route to his third-place finish wrestling four matches in the tournament. It began with an overtime 6-4 win. Then Hodgson moved to the consolation bracket after losing by fall in 43 seconds.



In the consolation semifinals, Hodgson pinned his opponent at 5:21 and went on to take third place with a 2-0 win in the third-place match. Hodgson's consolation semifinals pin served as his 75th career win.



Ethan Boll (8th Grade) rounded out the Pirate medalists finishing in fourth place in the 152 class. After a first-round bye, Boll lost 9-4 to send him to the consolation side where he won his next match by fall at 1:45. With a chance to place third, Boll lost 5-0 and earned fourth.



Other Finishes



Braxton Volker (8th Grade) - 5th Place

126 Pounds

L by Fall, 1:36

W by Fall, :50

L by Fall, 2:50

W by Fall, 4:54



Cameron Weiland (So.) - 5th Place

132 Pounds

L by Decision, 10-5

Bye

L by Major Decision, 16-6

W by Decision, 8-2



Blake Fee (Sr.) - 5th Place

220 Pounds

L by Fall, 1:03

L by Fall, :46

W by Fall, 2:07



Cade Coauette (So.) - 6th Place

160 Pounds

L by Fall

Bye

L by Fall, 1:59

L by Fall, 2:36



Hunter Knutson (8th Grade) - DNP

138 Pounds

L by Fall, 1:20

L by Fall, 2:31



“We’re learning a lot as coaches and guys are stepping up,” Hanson said. “As we get into a few duals coming up, it’ll be fun to see if we can try not to give up any bonus points and go get a bunch ourselves.”



The Pirates will next compete in their third dual of the season on the road against Thief River Falls on Tuesday, December 11 at 7 p.m.



Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.