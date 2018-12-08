Ben Andringa scored Crookston's only goal in the loss.

Five different Tartan players found the back of the net, the Pirates could not capitalize on power plays and Crookston lost 5-1 in a matinee contest against the Titans.



Noah Dragseth (So. G) started his first home game in the net for Crookston (0-4-1) and held Tartan scoreless in the first period en route to 20 saves on the afternoon.



“I thought Noah played well and he battled,” Head Coach Josh Hardy said. “We didn’t give him a lot of help which is disappointing, but hopefully it’s going to serve him well later in the season.”



The Titans outshot Crookston 9-3 in the first period, but the game remained deadlocked in a scoreless tie. Each side committed a pair of penalties, but neither proved to hurt either team.



In the second period, Tartan broke through after six scoreless minutes to take a 1-0 lead. Nearly five minutes later, the Titans doubled their lead on a power play and, with 38 seconds to play, scored their third goal of the frame.



“I didn’t think we played very smart in the second period,” Hardy said. “We got away from what makes us successful. There was a little more individual effort and not working together as a team. Defensively, I thought we ran around a little bit and when you do that, teams make you pay.”



Crookston managed to claw their way back to a two-goal deficit when Ben Andringa (Jr. F) led off the third period with a goal assisted by Eric Delorme (Sr. F). Minutes later, the Pirates thought Andringa tallied his second goal, but the refs ruled the net moved, removed the goal from the scoreboard and Crookston still trailed 3-1.



Hardy admitted the no-goal affected his team negatively, but hopes they can grow from it.



“Hockey is such a momentum game,” Hardy said. “You go from that big high of getting back one goal down and all of a sudden, they take that away. We’re a young team and they had a hard time responding to that. It’s a learning experience.”



Eight minutes into the final period, Tartan regained their three-goal lead and applied the dagger with 10 minutes to play for a 5-1 lead.



Before the Titans’ fourth goal, Crookston found themselves with a 5-on-3 advantage, but could not convert on the opportunity. The Pirates also played 5-on-4 for five of the final six minutes due to a boarding call, but once again could not find the back of the net and Tartan won 5-1.



“I thought our zone time was good and we had no trouble breaking it out today,” Hardy said. “But once we were in their zone, we just ended up getting a little too cute with the puck. It’ll be interesting to see our shot count on the power play.”



The Pirates next play on the road against East Grand Forks on Tuesday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. The last time these squads faced each other was in the section semifinals last year when the Green Wave ended Crookston’s season.

