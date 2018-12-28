On behalf of the Polk County Salvation Army, we would like to say thank you to our friends and supporters who have given donations and donated their time ringing bells for the kettles for the Salvation Army.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign is the county’s Salvation Army’s most vital, fundraiser accounting to nearly 75 percent of its annual fund raising totals. It is vital because we depend on this support to fund year-round programs. Also, we would again like to put out a “Shout Out” to our local United Way in Crookston for their financial support assistance.

It is only with generous support from the community such as yours, during this time, that the Salvation Army can continue to offer assistance for fire victims, visitations to the nursing homes, food certificates for the needy, the homeless, gas for emergency travel, toys to less fortunate children, and back-to-school supplies.

More than quick-fixes, those solutions reflect the Salvation Army’s ability to make a difference in millions of lives. Through immediate response, long-term planning and compassion, we will continue to strive for excellence in our ability to assist others. Be assured that our goal is to continually make a difference.

From volunteerism to contributions, we appreciate the kindness, compassion and generosity that our community shows and continues to show. Your support has helped us make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Margee Keller

Polk County Salvation Army Service Unit chairperson



Cody Kill

Salvation Army Field Representative



Outgoing Polk County Sheriff Barb Erdman, Incoming Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman, Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier, Secretary Kathy Kelly, Gail Myers, David Hinkley and Amy Solie

Unit Board Members