On November 13, our City Council voted to approve yet another round of money to be given to an outside entity with no written budget, spending goals, timelines, or deliverables. It was approved with no requirement for a detailed accounting in writing at the end.

Taxpayers deserve to know the specifics on how their money will be spent, including the deliverables and the outcomes for the city and the taxpayers. The money being handed out is the taxpayer’s money, given in trust to the city to be spent wisely. As stewards of taxpayer funds, the City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers to obtain and make public in writing how it is spent and how it benefits the taxpayers.

The city administration and its various departments provide this level of accountability in print or online for all to see. Not so the funds given by Council vote to outside entities. These funds are shielded from the public view.

In 2018, it appears the City Council has agreed to give at least $520,000 to outside entities.

That is over a half-million dollars of taxpayer money handed out with its use shielded from public review. Included in this amount was $130,000 as a part of the annual budget but the request was approved without details on the use of the money. As far as I know those details have not been made available for public review.

Some comparisons to the city’s budget are in order:

• This amount is roughly equal to 10% of the City’s general fund, according to the proposed 2018 budget

• This amount is more than one-third of the City’s general government expenditures 2017

• This amount is comparable to roughly 14% of the expenditures for public safety, your police and fire protection, in 2017.

The City Administration understands that they are accountable to the taxpayers for every dollar and is doing an excellent job of internal budgeting, accounting, and public reporting. When it comes to outside entities, the use of the funds approved by the Council is functionally shielded from public view. The Council invites distrust and suspicion when this is done repeatedly, especially when it has been done at least once this year against the advice of administrative staff.

We the taxpayers, by our silence and indifference, are allowing this to happen. It is time for this to change.

Timothy Denney

Crookston