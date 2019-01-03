Waltraut ‘Wally’ Murphy, 90, of St. James died on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

Waltraut ‘Wally’ Murphy, 90, of St. James died on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Twin Rivers Senior Campus in Cannon Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church, a rosary will be at 9am at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.

Waltraut ‘Wally’ Elli Kruschel was born on Feb. 18, 1928, in Berlin, Germany. The daughter of Joseph and Martha (Kaschubowski) Kruschel. She grew up in Berlin attending Catholic schools until 5th grade when she attended Berlin Public School. After graduation she went to two years of dress making school. She met Michael Murphy, a US soldier, stationed in Germany. He brought Wally to the United States and they wed Nov. 6, 1948. The couple made their home in St. Paul until 1966 when they moved to St. James and purchased the Lincoln Tap, renaming it to Mike’s Lincoln Tap which they operated until 1983. Wally enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafts, traveling and her volunteer time at Brandt Ridge. She was involved with Catholic Daughters, CCW and Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children: Terrance (Donna) Murchy of Robinson, Tex., Patrick (Lois) Murphy of Avon, Michael (Pam) Murphy of Cannon Falls, Catherine Murphy (Stanley) of Peach Bottom, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and a sister Eva of Berlin, Germany. She is preceded in death by her husband, brother, Heinz Kruschel and daughter-in-law Donna Murphy.