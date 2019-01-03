Phyllis Groebner, 64, of Clements, died on Dec. 30, 2018

Phyllis Groebner, 64, of Clements, died on Dec. 30, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the Church of St. Joseph Oratory, Clements. Service will be held at the Church of St. Joseph Oratory in Clements, on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Clements. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow.