Dolores Hesse, 90 of Mountain Lake, died on Nov. 27, 2018

Dolores Hesse, 90 of Mountain Lake, died on Nov. 27, 2018, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton. Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey and will continue on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m., at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Darfur. Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Darfur, on Friday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Wesley Bruss. Interment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Darfur. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey.On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Dolores May Winkelman was born April 156, 1928, in rural Ormsby, to Dick and Ella (Krueger) Winkelman. She received her education in country school and graduated from Trimont High School in 1946. Dolores then attended Beauty School in Mankato and began working at Johnson's Beauty Shop in St. James. She was united in marriage to Carroll Hesse on September 9, 1949, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ormsby. The couple moved to their farm northwest of Mountain Lake. Dolores loved living on the farm and working with her husband and three sons. Carroll died March 20, 2000, and Dolores continued to live on the farm. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Darfur where she was a Sunday school teacher and actively involved in many events and gatherings there. Dolores' faith and love for the Lord were both extremely important to her. She especially enjoyed any time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren playing Yahtzee or a game of cards. Dolores loved embroidering, being outside mowing lawn, and working with her garden and flowers. She was truly a gift to her family, friends, and so many others.

She is survived by her sons: Wayne and wife Sheri of Tyler, Mark and wife Linda of Mountain Lake, and Joel and wife Connie of Jackson; grandchildren: Michelle (Hesse) Lamont, Sara (Hesse) Pankonin, Michael Hesse, Daniel Hesse, Steven Hesse, Nathan Hesse, Angela (Hesse) Hulett, Bradley Hesse, Justin Hesse, and Andrew Hesse; 15 great grandchildren; and special friends Cora and Stella Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Caroll, and sisters Ardella Kolden and Marian Seaberg. Blessed be her memory.