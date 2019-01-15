“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket,” said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation and Sleepy Eye Ag. Program Boosters are pleased to announce the presentation of the official FFA jacket to 14 members of the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter. Miah Brown, Adrian Dena, Gavin Gratz, Adam Johnson, Mike Ludewig, Brennen Meyer, Gracie Sellner, Kadon Strong, Leah Schnobrich, Jade Sellner, Alex Joramo, Gunval Coulson, Zachariah Ernst, and Winsten Nienhaus have been selected to receive their own jacket.

As Minnesota FFA welcomed thousands of young people into membership, the Minnesota FFA Foundation announced the recipients of the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program. The program provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesota youth who are starting their FFA career. This is the twelfth year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.

“The Blue Jackets Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences,” said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket,” said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director. “Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders.”

The Minnesota FFA Foundation partners with individuals and businesses to provide resources that promote and enhance premier leadership, personal growth and career success for Minnesota youth in Agricultural Education.