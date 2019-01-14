On Jan. 11, 2019, at approximately 7:59 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a gas station/convenience store/auto repair shop in Fairfax. The 911 caller indicated that a person inside the office had been shot. Subsequent information was received indicating that the suspect had been disarmed and that the victim had been shot in the hand and face.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers immediately located and arrested the suspect, Michael J. Klatt, 60, from Fairfax. Klatt was not an employee at the business.

The victim, Kenneth M. Eckstein, 55, of Hector, had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and face, was treated at the scene for his injuries and later flown to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. Eckstein was undergoing surgery and his condition was unknown at the time of the most recent press release.

Agencies responding to the scene included the Renville County Sheriff’s Department, Fairfax Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Fairfax Fire and Ambulance, North Ambulance-Redwood Falls and North Air Care.

The suspect is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges by the Renville County attorney’s office. He is expected to make his first appearance in Renville County District Court Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to assist the Fairfax Police Department with the ongoing investigation.