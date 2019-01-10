Rankings authored by College Factual.

The University of Minnesota Crookston has been ranked in the top 10 percent in the country in the category “Best for the Money” by College Factual, an online educational resource.



College Factual rankings are updated throughout the year as new data becomes available. The current ranking cycle is 2019 and encompasses all rankings published between Sept. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.



Along with top 10 percent in Best for the Money, UMN Crookston ranked in the top 10 percent in “Best for the Money with aid” and in the top 5 percent in “Best for the Money without aid.”



The campus also ranked in the top five percent overall in the category “International Value.”



The online educational resource ranked a number of specific majors and degree programs offered by UMN Crookston among the “most focused”—a measure of overall quality. They include the following program rankings:



UMN Crookston was listed among the top five percent of colleges and universities in the U.S. in the following College Factual categories:

• Accounting (UMN Crookston offers majors in Accounting and Finance

• Natural Resources Conservation (UMN Crookston offers a major in natural resources)

• Plant Sciences (UMN Crookston offers degrees in offers majors in Agronomy and in Horticulture)



The campus was listed among the top ten percent of colleges and universities in the U.S. in the following category:

• Animal Science (UMN Crookston offers majors in Animal Science and in Equine Science, both majors feature a pre-veterinary emphasis)

• Agriculture and Agricultural Operations (UMN Crookston offers majors in Agricultural Education, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Business, Agronomy, Agricultural Aviation, Agricultural Systems Management, and Horticulture.

• Business Management & Marketing (U of M Crookston offers majors in Management and in Marketing)



Finally, College Factual finds the disparity between men and women on campus is far lower than the national average and the undergraduate student body at UMN Crookston is equally balanced, meaning the ratio of females to males is about equal.



Learn more about the methodologies that drive these rankings by visiting inside.collegefactual.com/methodologies.



