Chamber leader says Ricard and Hanson always greet with a smile.

Erickson Embroidery and 2nd St. Boutique kicked off the first “Terri On The Town” of 2019 for Terri Heggie, executive director of the Crookston Area Chamber & Visitors Bureau.



Erickson Embroidery opened their doors for business in 2007. In 2009 they moved to their present location on Second Street in downtown Crookston under the ownership of Laurie Erickson and Chris Cournia.



An embroidery shop built in 2016 located on the south end of town houses their large collection of embroidery equipment and screen printing, operated by Dawn Edlund and Becky Maki.



With the additional building it opened up more space for the addition of 2nd St. Boutique.



Annie Ricard, store manager, and Lexi Hanson both have an eye for detail and fashion and always offer a smile and a warm welcome when you walk in the door.



They believe being a Chamber member is an important aspect of their business.



"It is nice to be part of the community to promote our business along with other locally owned businesses," said Ricard.



They are proud to offer clothing for the whole family and hope to expand to offer more men's clothing and novelty gifts.

Check out their sales the next two weeks and you can catch some of the latest styles at the Villa Fashion Show scheduled for Friday, Jan. 25 at the Crookston National Guard Armory.



“We are proud to partner with this Crookston Chamber business and look forward to a great year of shopping local,” Heggie says.