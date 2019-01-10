A Montevideo Police Dept. investigation into a recent string of burglaries has resulted in the arrests of suspects Joshua Albert Nerison, Robert Norman Nerison, and Stephanie Ashley Villagomez.

According to a press release from the Montevideo Police Dept., MPD officers have been working to subdue the suspects involved in the recent burglaries. Burglaries so far have involved theft from vehicles, items in garages both locked and unlocked, and at least two residential burglaries in which numerous items were stolen, including Christmas presents.

On Jan. 3, 2019, MPD officers, Chippewa County deputies, and CEE-VI drug task force executed a search warrant at 114 S. 9th St., and received literal truckloads of stolen property, including stolen Christmas presents, firearms, power tools, bicycles, and many other items. This is the same residence MPD conducted a search warrant on Aug. 16, 2018 for stolen property, and recovered so much property that an officer had to bring a trailer to the scene to transport it all.

Due to the number of stolen items located and to cover marijuana and methamphetamine located at the residence, a second warrant was applied for. Items seized from the search warrant so far have been linked to 10 new burglaries, multiple thefts from motor vehicles, a stolen motor vehicle case, three burglaries in other jurisdictions, and numerous other pending cases in which officers are waiting for the victims to identify their property.

The Montevideo Police Dept. would like to state that if you or someone you know has been a victim of theft to please contact the law enforcement agency where you are located and report it. They have also posted pictures of stolen and suspected-to-be stolen items previously on Facebook, and would like to add that the case is by no means complete, as there is a lot of follow-up work and there may be other suspects charged.

The Montevideo Police Dept. would also like to thank the public who have assisted with providing information, as well as ...

