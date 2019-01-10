Stretch is from railroad tracks to eastern city limits.

Polk County has received $1 million in state bonding funds to reconstruct Fisher Avenue (County State Aid Highway 11 in Crookston) in the year 2020 from the Burlington Northern Railroad Tracks to the east end of city limits.



The proposed design includes a complete reconstruction of the roadway from a rural section to an urban section with a center left turn lane, right turn lanes, storm sewer and multi-use trails on the north and south sides of the roadway.



County Engineer Rich Sanders told the Polk County Board of Commissioners this week that they currently have one designer in the office that can do the work needed to get the plan ready to bid, but that person is busy working on rural plans that need to be completed so Sanders recommended that Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates get the design proposal to a point where their technicians can take over.



For this project, WSN will perform AutoCAD line work, collect additional survey information needed to complete the design, conduct an erosion control plan, put together construction plans and schedules, look at utility plans, striping and signing plans, and electrical plans, and conduct meetings during the design.



