Public is invited to event on Saturday, Jan. 12

    The Crookston Masonic Lodge #141, located at 112 W. Robert, invites the public to an installation of officers on Saturday, Jan. 12 beginning at 2 p.m.  Installed as Master will be Matthew Curry, who is a physical education teacher at Crookston High School.  


    Matthew will be installed by his father, James Curry, who is an active member of Golden Fleece Lodge in Litchfield, Minnesota.


    A reception with refreshments for Matthew and the other installed officers will be held immediately following the installation.  


    For more information about this event, contact Lodge Secretary George French at 289-1283.