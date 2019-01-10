Public is invited to event on Saturday, Jan. 12

The Crookston Masonic Lodge #141, located at 112 W. Robert, invites the public to an installation of officers on Saturday, Jan. 12 beginning at 2 p.m. Installed as Master will be Matthew Curry, who is a physical education teacher at Crookston High School.



Matthew will be installed by his father, James Curry, who is an active member of Golden Fleece Lodge in Litchfield, Minnesota.



A reception with refreshments for Matthew and the other installed officers will be held immediately following the installation.



For more information about this event, contact Lodge Secretary George French at 289-1283.



