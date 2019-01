The first order of business at the first Crookston City Council meeting of 2019 Monday evening was to swear-in those elected by Crookston voters in November.

So after Ward 5 Council Member Dale Stainbrook, also the vice mayor, convened the meeting, Finance Director Angel Weasner led the newly elected officials through their oaths of office.

Mayor Guy Martin, Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson, Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier, and Ward 6 Council Member Cindy Gjerswold were all sworn in.