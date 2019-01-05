Freshman Carson Domeier tallied 25 points to lead the Knights to a blowout victory over the BLHS Mustangs Friday night. The victory snaps the Knights' 35-game losing streak.

It has been 35 long games since the St. Mary’s Knights took home a victory for the boys basketball program. The long, enduring streak finally came to an end Friday night when the Knights defeated the Mustangs of Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart 81-62.

The Knights used a quick start to get off to a 10-2 lead to begin the game and didn’t look back from there. The Knights used a fast-paced offense and played up-tempo to stick it to the Mustangs early and often.

Once given the 10-2 lead, the Knights only relinquished the lead once as BLHS came back to tie it at one point, but that was all they could muster against St. Mary’s as the Knights went into halftime with a 38-22 lead.

Freshman Carson Domeier led the Knights with 25 points and eight rebounds in the win. Junior Nick Labat added 17 points and six rebounds of his own.

The Knights are off this weekend and will travel to Winthrop to face the Thunderbirds of GFW Tuesday night, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.