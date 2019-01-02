Police in a Minneapolis suburb say an 11-year-old boy rescued a man from an apartment pool.

Police in a Minneapolis suburb say an 11-year-old boy rescued a man from an apartment pool.

The rescue happened Sunday evening at Town Centre Apartments in Eagan. Police Officer Aaron Machtemes says fifth-grader Advaik Nandikotkur got the 34-year-old man to the edge of the pool, and others helped the man out.

The police spokesman says the man, Srinivasa Yalavarthi of Chicago, was unconscious and not breathing.

Advaik, who lives in the complex and knows how to swim, dived into the deep end and lifted the man from the bottom of the pool. The boy's uncle stepped in and resuscitated the rescued man.

The Star Tribune reports the man was taken to a hospital for a brief visit. Advaik and his uncle will be recommended for lifesaving awards.