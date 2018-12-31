The Polk County Sheriff’s office arrested a 29-year-old man after finding items of interest during a warranted search at a residence in Columbia Township near Lengby.

Cory Goldsmith of Lengby is charged with being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm and in possession of a controlled substance after deputies located drug paraphernalia, a firearm and ammunition.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

No further information is being released at this time.