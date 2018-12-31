FFA teams compete Dec. 13 and Dec. 18.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18 the regional competition for the Milk Quality Career Development Event (CDE) was held in Pipestone. The Sleepy Eye team earned first place in the region out of 10 teams. They won first place at regions last year also. The team included: Trey Heiderscheidt (first place individual), Paige Romberg (second place individual) and Abby Hoffmann (20th place) out of 43 individuals. In the Milk Quality competition members detect defects in milk, identify dairy vs. nondairy products and milk fat contents, identify cheeses and their characteristics, rate CMT tests, take a knowledge test on milk marketing and production, and do a problem solving activity. The team will be advancing to state competition. Leslie Martinez was unable to attend the contest, but will be on the state team as well.

Other competitors this month included the Fish & Wildlife Team, Ag. Sales, Creed, and Nursery Landscape. They competed at the U of M Winter Invite on Dec. 13. Trey Heiderscheidt competed in the creed contest and received fourth place in his group.

The Ag. Sales team earned eighth place at the U of M contest. Team members included: Jade Sellner (17th place individual), Mason Sellner, Alex Joramo, and Gunny Coulson. In the Agricultural Sales CDE, students demonstrate skills in customer relations, advertising and promotion and merchandise displays.

The Fish & Wildlife team got ninth place. The team members included: Kadon Strong (16th individual), Matthew Sellner (21st individual), Jacob Schultz, and Jake Price. For the Fish & Wildlife Contest, the members are asked to identify specimens of mammals, fish, birds, and insects as well as take a knowledge test.

The Nursery Landscape team received ninth place as well. Team members included: Leisha Martinez, Marcus Martinez, Kyle Capacia, and Gaige Bauer. Members complete a written exam, identify various nursery plants, judge plant materials and landscape plans and complete practicums in the landscaping area.